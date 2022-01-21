Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FTC Solar in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $4.38 on Friday. FTC Solar has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $15.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%.

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,938,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,047,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

