Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,703 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 90.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

