Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after buying an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after buying an additional 84,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,842,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 510,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,658,000 after buying an additional 86,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $58,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $5,572,199.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,580 shares of company stock valued at $21,141,129. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $203.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.87. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.82, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.