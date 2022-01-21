Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 343,888 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 85.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $203,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

NYSE:VLO opened at $81.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

