Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

