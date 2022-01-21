Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,003 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 19.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MacroGenics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 315,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.06. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The business had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

