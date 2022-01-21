Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 51,402 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 1,245.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,402 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 24.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Networks stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.07.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.