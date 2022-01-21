Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,658 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 363.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 441.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.13 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.