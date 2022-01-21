Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s current price.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.