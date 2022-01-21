HCA Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.53 Per Share (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.56. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.37 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.53.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $240.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.65. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $269.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.