MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 35.38%.

MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $184.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, Director Patsy I. Rust acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 4,849.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

