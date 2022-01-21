Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

