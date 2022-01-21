Scotiabank Downgrades MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Sector Perform

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 204.15 and a beta of 1.17. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at $172,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

