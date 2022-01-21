Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

NYSE UNM opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

