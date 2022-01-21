Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 19,878 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

