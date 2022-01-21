Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 432.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,404 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,365 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $43,324,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 174.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 497,807 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 7.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $413,642,000 after buying an additional 404,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 76.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,171,000 after buying an additional 285,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

