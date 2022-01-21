Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,944 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.