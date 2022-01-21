Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HP. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

NYSE:HP opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.22.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

