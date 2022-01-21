Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 480 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,518,000 after buying an additional 709,049 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,855,000 after buying an additional 20,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,665,000 after buying an additional 507,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,736,000 after buying an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,296,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,119,000 after buying an additional 272,701 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

