Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Edison International were worth $20,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EIX opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. Argus raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

