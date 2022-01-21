Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1,199.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,563 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.16% of W. P. Carey worth $21,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $56,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC opened at $75.84 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.