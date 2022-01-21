Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after buying an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after buying an additional 525,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

EQR stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.01.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

