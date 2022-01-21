Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $106.00. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Shares of ATVI opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

