Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $106.00. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.
Shares of ATVI opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
