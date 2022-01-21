Henderson Far East Income Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 5.90 (LON:HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Henderson Far East Income stock opened at GBX 306.19 ($4.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £462.64 million and a PE ratio of 14.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 297.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 302.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Henderson Far East Income has a 12 month low of GBX 285.90 ($3.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 346 ($4.72).

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

In other Henderson Far East Income news, insider Timothy Clissold bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 297 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £118,800 ($162,095.78).

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.