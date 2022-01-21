Barclays Trims Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Target Price to $215.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECL. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.92.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $213.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.92. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

