Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $70.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.41.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

