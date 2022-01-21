Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $340.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.04% from the stock’s previous close.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.43.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $251.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.16. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,797.76, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Workday by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Workday by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,050,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Workday by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

