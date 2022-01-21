Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,448,000 after acquiring an additional 64,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,926,000 after acquiring an additional 386,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,070,000 after purchasing an additional 485,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,123,000 after purchasing an additional 388,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,213,000 after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

