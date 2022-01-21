Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has decreased its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HFBL stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Walter T. Colquitt III sold 1,436 shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $29,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

