Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,357,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $22,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,834,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,708 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,793,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,505 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

