Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Medifast were worth $23,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Medifast by 138.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter worth about $1,378,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter worth about $5,934,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Medifast stock opened at $197.26 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.48 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.79.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

