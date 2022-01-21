The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,158 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLIC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 12.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

