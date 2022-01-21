Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 66.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $780.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $29.67.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $830,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $52,740.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,348 shares of company stock worth $974,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

