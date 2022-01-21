MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $77.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Lux purchased 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $140,360.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,990 shares of company stock worth $925,222. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 39.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 297.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 27.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

