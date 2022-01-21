Bank of America Downgrades CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) to Underperform

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $133.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

