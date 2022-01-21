Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $12,773,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $9,761,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

