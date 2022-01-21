IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,379 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,423,000 after purchasing an additional 295,073 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 11.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after purchasing an additional 179,381 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,026 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.