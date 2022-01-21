IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,379 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,423,000 after purchasing an additional 295,073 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 11.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after purchasing an additional 179,381 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,026 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CBZ stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.
