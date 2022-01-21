CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 453.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after acquiring an additional 444,324 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 30.2% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,361,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,661,000 after acquiring an additional 172,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,652,000 after acquiring an additional 45,044 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

