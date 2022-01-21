KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $37.81 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

