The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 137,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.58 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,700 over the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

