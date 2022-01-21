IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,069,000 after purchasing an additional 101,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 80,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSB opened at $165.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.64. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.79 and a 1 year high of $189.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.52.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

PSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

