IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camden National during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Camden National during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Camden National by 11.7% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden National during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

CAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $48.95 on Friday. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $726.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Camden National’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

