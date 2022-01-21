KBC Group NV Trims Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after purchasing an additional 308,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Shares of GWRE opened at $101.22 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -86.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

