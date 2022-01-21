Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given New $29.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 53,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 109,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 16,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.