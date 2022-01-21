KBC Group NV Grows Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $297,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,593 shares of company stock worth $1,967,439. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.