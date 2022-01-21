Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $94.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

