KeyCorp Weighs in on Ryerson Holding Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryerson in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ryerson by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Ryerson by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Ryerson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 259,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

