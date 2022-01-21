KBC Group NV Sells 7,126 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $557,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1,594.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 47.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 284.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after buying an additional 593,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $39.19 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEGN shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.