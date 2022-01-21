Angela Fyfe Sells 1,696 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $63,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Angela Fyfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Angela Fyfe sold 1,719 shares of Apria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $52,463.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Angela Fyfe sold 1,707 shares of Apria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $51,210.00.

NYSE:APR opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

APR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at $913,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apria by 37.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 144,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apria by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 320,425 shares in the last quarter.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

