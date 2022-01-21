Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

BHLB opened at $30.37 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

In other news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.